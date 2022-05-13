NA slams Indian demographic engineering attempt in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Thursday unanimously passed a resolution denouncing the latest Indian attempt of demographic engineering in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) through a so-called delimitation commission.

The resolution, moved by Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said the Indian attempt was aimed at artificially altering the electoral strength of the Muslim majority in IIOJ&K. The resolution categorically rejected the report of the so-called delimitation commission that seeks to convert the Muslim majority of IIOJ&K into minority and further marginalise, disenfranchise and dis-empower the Kashmiri population and advance the political and electoral objectives of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The resolution noted that through the delimitation exercise, India was making attempts to further its illegal actions of Aug 5, 2019 and subsequent measures. The resolution recalled that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally-recognised dispute and a long-standing item on the agenda of the UN Security Council.

It declared that no facade of elections based on sham delimitation exercise could substitute the legitimacy and indispensability of a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations. The resolution demanded that India should honour and fulfill the obligations under the international law, UN Security Council resolutions and the fourth Geneva Convention and refrain from bringing about any illegal demographic changes in the occupied territory. It urged the Indian government to forthwith end its oppression and widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJ&K and enable the Kashmiri people to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions.

The resolution called upon the international community to ensure accountability of India’s grave and persistent violations of human rights and war crimes in IIOJ&K.

The resolution reiterated Pakistan’s unflinching commitment and solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters, reaffirming that Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support in their just struggle for freedom and self-determination.

It also asked the government to continue to expose and counter the Indian moves before the international community and to highlight and forcefully project the Kashmir cause at all bilateral and multilateral

forums, including the UN and OIC. Taking the floor, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he had also addressed a letter to the President of the UN Security Council and Secretary General of the UN in which he highlighted the unlawful steps taken by India to change the demographic structure of IIOJ&K. He said Pakistan would continue to reach out to the world to raise international awareness about Indian illegal steps in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar categorically stated that Pakistan could not engage with a belligerent India. Speaking in the National Assembly, she made it clear that there was no change in Pakistan’s policy with regard to India. She said Pakistan could not antagonise any country. “We are not against any country. Pakistan wants to improve the level of engagement with the European Union as the GSP Plus status has helped in improving the country’s exports,” she added.