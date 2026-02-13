Prince William, Kate Middleton Epstein statement was AI generated, says expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton are urged to take uncle Andrew’s defamation seriously.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are asked to take strict actions against alleged claims of sexual assault on Andrew, if they want the monarchy to survive.

Royal expert Amanda Platell notes: "Lord alive, if Wills and Kate think this anodyne message, which reads like it was written by AI, will do anything to distance themselves from the horrible stench of Uncle Andrew’s decades-long friendship with one of the world’s most prolific convicted sex traffickers and a convicted paedophile, then they’re living in cloud cuckoo land.”

The journalist wrote: “Putting it plainly, if William and Kate value their own survival, they must act in the same spirit — calling Andrew out and distancing themselves from him forever, rather than releasing a wishy-washy statement that says nothing."

This comes as the spokesperson of William and Kate said: "I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."