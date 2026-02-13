Sarah Ferguson on her way to hurt 'only two people who care about her'

Sarah Ferguson is accused of having no life skills to survive on her own.

The former Duchess of York, who has now been asked to leave the Royal Lodge, is humiliated for her lack of ability to learn ‘basic life lessons.’

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror: “Sarah Ferguson needs to learn one of life’s basic lessons: you have to cut your cloth to suit your purse. I cannot understand how she has so consistently got herself into terrible debt, leading her to cultivate unsavoury friendships. Money, and her insatiable greed for it, has been at the root of her problems.”

Jennie explained: “Well, now she will have to find a new way to support herself: her publishing deals and endorsements are over. Unless, of course, she decides to sell her story. But that would make her even more of a pariah to the royal family — and would impact negatively on the two people who, I’m sure, do still care about her: Beatrice and Eugenie.”

“They are both wealthy, and I don’t believe for a minute that Sarah herself is skint. I’m sure she’ll find somewhere to live in comfort. Perhaps a prolonged visit to her sister in Australia would help clear her head," Jennie said

“I have no sympathy for her,” Jennie said.