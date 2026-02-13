Sarah Ferguson, shamed Andrew spotted in ‘family costume drama’

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor are spotted in vacant face expressions in a resurfaced picture.

In the 1993 photo, right before their split, Andrew and Fergie are seen sitting together with their elder daughter, Princess Beatrice.

Speaking about the oddity of the photos, expert Richard Eden tells Daily Mail: "It's clear that she looks a little uncomfortable, but when we zoom in for a closer look, we see something else, a kind of vacant disconnect from the reality of the situation.

"Almost as if she thinks by pretending nothing is wrong, by existing in a kind of real-life family costume drama, that as long as the bad thing isn't brought up by anyone, everything is just fine,” he adds.

"As long as no one mentions the betrayal and infidelity and global headlines, everything will be just a-okay,” says Eden.

Sarah Ferguson is said to be in a painful situation as no relief is in sight following her involvement in Jeffrey Epstein case.

The mother-of-two is desparate to be rid of Andrew and Epstein's shadow, planning to make a bombshell return with untold stiories about the past, according to a new report