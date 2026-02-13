James Van Der Beek’s 'heartbroken' ex wife breaks silence of his death

James Van Der Beek ex wife, Heather McComb is finally reacting to the actor's death.

Heather penned down a poignant tribute to “beloved” James, who passed away on Wednesday after a battle with colon cancer. He was 48.

Heather, who was married to James from 2003 to 2009, wrote, "I am especially heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly [Van Der Beek], his beautiful children and his amazing family and all of his family and friends who I know he loved deeply.”

"This is how I will always see James. Innocent, kind and pure of heart."

She continued, "What a journey we shared over the years. I sit here in immense gratitude for the special connection, friendship and love that James and I shared that has endured through decades.”

Along with the detailed note, Heather also shared a black and white picture of herself with much younger James, which she revealed was taken on her 21st birthday.

James' former partner noted that the Dawson's Creek star was "a beautiful soul filled with so much light, love, talent, humor, depth, sensitivity, knowledge and a deep love of God that shined through him.”

The late actor shares six children with wife Kimberly, Heather grieved, "I know that James loved being a father so much and oh how he loved Kimberly with his everything. True soulmates. How she showed up for him with such grace is so beautiful and something I will forever admire.”

“James was a blessing to all that knew him and because of his boldness to share his journey with the world so bravely is now a blessing to all," she further wrote, concluding, “Till we meet again you sweet soul you. Prayers up.”