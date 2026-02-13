Kylie Kelce reveals why she barely planned her wedding day?

Kylie Kelce is looking back at her wedding plans with Jason Kelce.

During the latest episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, she invited her two best friends as her guests for the Galentine’s special installment.

At a point in the episode, the trio started to discuss Kylie and Jason's 2018 nuptials.

Kylie's friend Gab, on whether the mom of four is a “bridezilla," said, "It was like, is it gonna happen? They picked a date, but it's January. They're saying it's happening in April. There was a lot of side texting of, ‘Do you think she's actually done anything?’ ”

Kylie chimed in, joking that her friend’s remark meant she was a “great bride.”

Though Kylie enjoyed her wedding day, she admitted it “lacked luster.”

The podcast also revealed that she had four bridesmaids while Jason had only one groomsman.

“I had four bridesmaids. I had my sister, my cousin Marissa, and the two of you. That was it,” Kylie said, pointing at her friends Amber and Gab. “And Jason had… Travis [Kelce]. And that was it.”

Kylie further noted that she was "chill" about her wedding planning.

“If it's not clear enough, we are not particularly organized individuals. And so we didn't care about matching. That was not a concern of ours. And I think you guys each walked down the aisle independently, which Travis walked [mom] Donna [Kelce] down and sat her in her seat. It was a good time, we were chill.”

And the whole set for their big day just mirrored Jason and Kylie's personalities, "Our wedding, I feel like, appropriately conveyed us as people. There was good food. There was good music. But other than that, we showed up. And that was a win.”