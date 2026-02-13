Kylie Kelce reveals why she barely planned her wedding day?
Kylie Kelce shared rare insights into her big day with Jason Kelce
Kylie Kelce is looking back at her wedding plans with Jason Kelce.
During the latest episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, she invited her two best friends as her guests for the Galentine’s special installment.
At a point in the episode, the trio started to discuss Kylie and Jason's 2018 nuptials.
Kylie's friend Gab, on whether the mom of four is a “bridezilla," said, "It was like, is it gonna happen? They picked a date, but it's January. They're saying it's happening in April. There was a lot of side texting of, ‘Do you think she's actually done anything?’ ”
Kylie chimed in, joking that her friend’s remark meant she was a “great bride.”
Though Kylie enjoyed her wedding day, she admitted it “lacked luster.”
The podcast also revealed that she had four bridesmaids while Jason had only one groomsman.
“I had four bridesmaids. I had my sister, my cousin Marissa, and the two of you. That was it,” Kylie said, pointing at her friends Amber and Gab. “And Jason had… Travis [Kelce]. And that was it.”
Kylie further noted that she was "chill" about her wedding planning.
“If it's not clear enough, we are not particularly organized individuals. And so we didn't care about matching. That was not a concern of ours. And I think you guys each walked down the aisle independently, which Travis walked [mom] Donna [Kelce] down and sat her in her seat. It was a good time, we were chill.”
And the whole set for their big day just mirrored Jason and Kylie's personalities, "Our wedding, I feel like, appropriately conveyed us as people. There was good food. There was good music. But other than that, we showed up. And that was a win.”
-
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett's marriage crumbling under harassment lawsuit: Deets
-
Khloe Kardashian reveals why she slapped ex Tristan Thompson
-
Taylor Armstrong walks back remarks on Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show
-
Elon Musk’s xAI shake-up amid co-founders’ departure: What’s next for AI venture?
-
'Heartbroken' Busy Philipps mourns death of her friend James Van Der Beek
-
Brooklyn Beckham charging nearly £300 in ticket cost for burger festival
-
Zayn Malik shares important update about his love life
-
James Van Der Beek's celebrity pals pen touching tribute after his death