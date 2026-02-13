Andrew Mountbatten Windsor engaged in the ‘biggest scandal of all’ in the 1990s, says an expert.

The former Prince had girls from around the world arriving at the Buckingham Palace through Jeffrey Epstein, notes Ex PM Gordon Brow.

One source said: “It was common knowledge that Andrew liked to have young women visit Buckingham Palace

“He would phone the duty office and always say the same thing — ‘Mrs Windsor will be arriving shortly – please let her in and show her up’.

“This was always via one of the out of sight staff entrances.

“It was so frequent that they used to just roll their eyes and say ‘yes sir’. It went on for years.

“The royal protection officers hated being assigned Andrew as he was so unpleasant and dismissive.”

Another source said: “Buckingham Palace isn’t the fortress you think it is. A lot of them had no security clearance whatsoever.

“Few details, if any, were taken because of his status within the Royal Household. It was regularly discussed by courtiers but nothing was ever done to challenge it.”