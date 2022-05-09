Fight for Kashmir

This refers to the editorial, ‘Kashmir and the BJP’ (May 7). The editorial is right in pointing out that the Indian government is gunning to take full and complete control of Occupied Kashmir. Even to the extent of openly trying to change demographics in the occupied territories. It is heart-breaking to see how much misery the Kashmiris have been put through – without a peep from the international community. The fact is that the more the Indian security forces try to curb it, the more strength the Kashmiri fight for freedom gets. Not a man, woman or child in Kashmir has any doubts that real freedom lies in overthrowing the occupying force. The world needs to wake up now.

Minerva Khan

Lahore