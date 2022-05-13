Wasa devises inclusive plan to end water shortage

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started making a comprehensive plan to end water shortage in the provincial capital.

Managing Director Wasa M Tanveer said this while briefing Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Shahbaz in a meeting held here on Thursday. All Directors and XENs of Wasa attended the meeting.

Deputy MD Ghufran Ahmed briefed MPA Ch Shahbaz about the progress of Wasa. He also briefed the meeting about Wasa’s plans to deal with water shortage issue. The desalting process was being monitored on a daily basis, said DMD Wasa Ghufran Ahmed adding that Wasa has already started its pre-monsoon activities. The schedule of desalting operation should be completed with the help of public representatives, he added.

MD Wasa directed the Wasa officers to check the reediness of all dewatering sets daily while the heavy machinery should be kept operational fully. He also passed directions to all directors to take special care about the safety of desalting staff. MPA Ch Shahbaz said that Wasa should deliver water tankers to water scarcity areas. He further said monsoon emergency camps would be set up in low-lying areas in June 2022. Meanwhile, Hajj Lottery Ceremony was also held at Wasa Head Office, Lahore. Managing Director Wasa M Tanveer, MPA Ch Shahbaz, Deputy MD Operations Ghufran Ahmed, Director Admin M Irfan, Director Finance Mian Munir, CBA representatives Ch Farooq and Shahid Nasr also attended the event. Four employees - Syed Ali Hussain Zaidi, Allah Bakhsh Pasha, M Afzal and Iqbal Ahmed were selected for Hajj from the first category consisted of 1812 employees from scale 1 to 5.

The second category included employees of scale 6 to 10 out of which Jamshed Bashir was selected. The third category included employees of scale 11 to 16 in which the name of M Tariq was chosen for Hajj. In the fourth category, there were employees from Scale No. 17 in which Javed Akhtar’s name came out in the draw. Later, MD Wasa M Tanveer, MPA Ch Shahbaz distributed cheques among the Wasa employees for advance repair of houses.