AKF welfare activities

Islamabad: The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) on Wednesday released details of its social welfare activities which were carried out during Ramazan across the country.

According to details, the AKFP distributed Ramazan food packages among 1.1 million deserving families while 12,000 people received financial assistance in the head of ‘Fitrana’ prior to Eidul Fitr.

Over 150,000 people benefitted from the ‘Iftari’ on daily basis.

The AKFP President, Muhammad Abdus Shakoor in a statement said the purpose behind distribution of food packages and ‘Fitrana’ is to support poor segment of society. He said the AKFP has been distributing meat on Eidul Azha and warm clothing and blankets among deserving people during the winter.