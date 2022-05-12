AKF welfare activities

Islamabad: The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) on Wednesday released details of its social welfare activities which were carried out during Ramazan across the country.
According to details, the AKFP distributed Ramazan food packages among 1.1 million deserving families while 12,000 people received financial assistance in the head of ‘Fitrana’ prior to Eidul Fitr.
Over 150,000 people benefitted from the ‘Iftari’ on daily basis.
The AKFP President, Muhammad Abdus Shakoor in a statement said the purpose behind distribution of food packages and ‘Fitrana’ is to support poor segment of society. He said the AKFP has been distributing meat on Eidul Azha and warm clothing and blankets among deserving people during the winter.
Islamabad : The Estate Office, Ministry of Housing and Works have so far vacated over 2,800 government properties from...
Islamabad : Located in the bustling city of Lahore, it will be the third hotel by Hashoo Hotels in its recently...
Rawalpindi : The work of grid station in Rawat Industrial Estate will be started and completed soon. With the solution...
Islamabad : The third session of the General Assembly of Comstech Inter-Islamic Network on Virtual Universities was...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police taking strict action against vehicles over wrong parking for smooth flow of...
Islamabad : The police have apprehended an injured dacoit after exchange of fire in the limits of Sabzi Mandi Police...
Comments