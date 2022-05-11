60 Zimbabweans killed by elephants

HARARE: Sixty Zimbabweans have been killed by elephants so far this year, as a conservation success story has led to increased conflict with humans, the government spokesman said on Tuesday.
With 100,000 elephants, Zimbabwe has the world’s second-largest population after Botswana, and about one-quarter of the elephants in all of Africa. Unlike in much of the world, where poachers have killed off the animals for their tusks, Zimbabwe’s elephant population is growing at about five percent a year.
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli authorities demolished a residential building in annexed east al-Quds on Tuesday, leaving 35...
GENEVA: China’s zero-Covid strategy to defeat the pandemic is not sustainable, the World Health Organisation’s...
DUBAI: Food delivery drivers in the UAE went on strike on Tuesday to demand better pay, the second such incident this...
MANILA: The son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos cemented a landslide presidential election victory on...
NEW DELHI: Authorities in New Delhi stopped a demolition drive in a Muslim-dominated neighbourhood after hundreds of...
WASHINGTON/KABUL: The United States will take steps to increase pressure on Afghanistan’s Taliban government to...
Comments