Siraj terms fair polls only way to end uncertainty

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has demanded the political leaders it was time they should stop questioning patriotism of opponents and branding them foreign agents, warning that country could not afford further polarisation in social fiber.

The polarisation in the society has already reached a dangerous level, the country could no longer afford this division; he said this while presiding over the meeting of the central leadership at Mansoora on Monday.

The meeting decided to hold workers conventions across the country and demanded elections to bring the country out of prevailing crises. It reiterated the JI would participate in polls under its own flag and electoral symbol and give candidates all over the country with maximum number of youth candidates.

The free and fair elections, said Sirajul Haq, was the only way forward to end uncertainty, adding the institutions must maintain their neutrality and stop interfering into political matters. Similarly, he asked the politicians not to drag the institutions into politics. He called for strict implementation of the Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution and end the role of wealth in the elections.

Siraj said the political parties who ruled over country for years badly exposed and failed to provide relief to the masses. The ruling parties, he said, only protected their own interests while staying in power.