Man held for assaulting minor

LAHORE:Shahdara Investigations police arrested a suspect for assaulting a four-year old child. The suspect Hasnain had lured the victim when he was playing in a street and took him to a deserted place where he assaulted him.

BIKE THIEVES: Two suspects were arrested by Shahdara police on Monday. The arrested suspects were identified as Salman and Qaiser. Police also recovered four bikes from their custody. They used to unlock bikes parked in different parts of the City using master keys. A case was registered against him.

IMPOSTER: A suspect impersonating himself as a cop was arrested by North Cantonment police. The suspect identified as Shoaib Khan would introduce himself as a cop to influence and harass people. He had also posted pictures in uniform at social media. Chowki Guldasht Town police arrested him. A uniform was also recovered from his custody. A case was registered against him.

HIT TO DEATH: A passerby died after a speeding bike hit him in the Raiwind area on Monday. The victim identified as Asghar reportedly was trying to cross road at Raiwind Road when a motorcyclist rammed into him. The victim fell down and received injuries. He was shifted to hospital where he died.

ACCIDENTS: Around 11 people died, whereas 1,148 were injured in 1,082 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 698 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 450 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site. The majority (72%) involved motorbikes. Further, the analysis showed that 486 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 163 pedestrians, and 510 passengers were among the victims of these accidents.