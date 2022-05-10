Call to end bonded labour in kilns

LAHORE:Speakers at a seminar held here Monday demanded the government end bonded labour in various industries particularly brick-kilns and devise a multipronged strategy and proper allocation in budget for wellbeing of victims of bonded labour.

The seminar on “Human trafficking & Bonded Labour in Pakistan” was held at Alhamra Hall, The Mall Road Lahore. This seminar was organised by "Bonded Labour Liberation Front Pakistan (BLLF).

The seminar was chaired by MPA Rana Mashhood whereas Syeda Ghulam Fatima Gilani BLLF general secretary, MPAs Sumbal Malik Hussain, Uzma Kardar, Justice Nasira Javaid Iqbal, Mahar Safdar Ali programme manager BLLF, Jawad Ahmed Chairman Barabari Party, Muhammad Tehseen Executive Director South Asia Partnership, Saeda Deep, Saira Iftikhar Chairman Labour Research Wing PMLN were key note speakers.

Addressing on the occasion, Syeda Ghulam Fatima demanded the government take rapid action to end bonded labour in various industries particularly brick-kilns. She also demanded legislation in favour of agriculture workers to bring them in ambit of labour laws and adopt multipronged strategy and proper allocation in budget for wellbeing of victims of bonded labour. She demanded the political parties get rid of members who are involved in inhuman practices of bonded labour. She appreciated increase in wages of kiln workers and salaries of working class. However, she considered recent increment much less than the basic needs of the people.

Rana Mashhood appreciated the efforts and struggle of Bonded Labour Liberation Front Pakistan. He informed the audience about the vision, mission and sympathies of Prime Minister for the workers.

At the end of the seminar, the first “BLLF struggle award 2022” was presented to kiln worker and labour rights activist Rana Muhammad Bashir. A rally was also held from Alhamra to Lahore Press Club where the workers raised voice for their rights.

Besides, Member of District “Anti-Human Trafficking & Bonded Labour Committee, including Muhammad Ashraf Janjua Deputy Director Social Welfare & Baitul Maal Department, Zaighum Abbas Mazhar Director Labour & Human Resource Department, Hafiza Humera Child Protection Officer, Shahid Imran Chadher Representative FIA, Affaf Ahmed representative NCHR, Zafar Iqbal Bhatti District Public Prosecutor also spoke.