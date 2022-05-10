Elected LG reps demand oath-taking

MANSEHRA: Village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen-elect have demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government administer them the oath of their respective offices so that they could serve their electorates.
“Month and a half has passed since the second phase of the local government elections was over but the government is yet to notify us as chairmen and administer after the oath of office,” Basharat Ali Swati, the chairman-elect of Safada area, told reporters here on Monday. A group of village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen from different districts, led by Swati, said that LG elections in seven of eight districts of the Hazara division were held on March 31 this year but they were still without their offices.
“The people have been expecting us to execute development schemes and verify their domicile forms, form-B and other necessary documents but they return disappointed when we tell them that we are still without any powers,’’ he said.
Mohammad Arif, the chairman-elect of the city neighbourhood council, said that the chairmen-elect had already submitted details of their assets and liabilities to the Election Commission of Pakistan but because of the government’s apathy, they were yet to be notified as LG representatives.
