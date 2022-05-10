NA passes resolution on rights of minorities

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Monday passed a resolution unanimously recommending the government to constitute a task force to ensure implementation of rights of minorities in view of judgments of the apex court.
The resolution said the task force should be formed with TORs to implement decisions of the Supreme Court dated June 14, 2014 as well as other decisions. The resolution says that Dr Ramesh Kumar who is already a member of the Supreme Court’s appointed Commission on Minorities created for the implementation of the SC decision and he played key role in this connection. Therefore, the resolution said that Dr Ramesh Kumar MNA should be appointed as head of the task force having status equal to the federal minister.
