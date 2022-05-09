Home loans

Imran Khan recently claimed that during his tenure, the real-estate sector was at its peak, allowing people to make huge profits. This was said when he explained that Farah Khan wasn’t corrupt. The PTI government’s main focus was real-estate, but the party did nothing to empower ordinary people to buy houses. At present, only those individuals who earn close to Rs200,000 can afford a decent house in a middle-income neighbourhood through home finance. The median salary in Pakistan is a little over Rs70,000.
The level of disconnect between our political parties and ordinary people is shockingly high. What is the total number of people who have bought houses through these schemes? When will we realize that affordable housing is the right of ordinary Pakistanis too?
Amjad Naqvi
Rawalpindi
