Teachers demand time-scale policy in KP

PESHAWAR: Members of Tanzeem-e-Asatiza Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have asked the provincial government to provide them a time-scale service structure like that of the Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

The activists of the teachers’ union, including Javed Iqbal, Syed Nabi Shah and others, told journalists on Saturday that the teachers should be provided conveyance allowance and other facilities.

They observed that the existing education policy was neither in favour of the students nor teachers because it was badly affecting the standard of education. They said the government could improve the standard of education by removing a sense of deprivation among the teacher community.

They said that the governments of Balochistan Sindh had announced one-step promotion in 2008 and 2015, respectively, for teachers in their own cadres after seven-year service.

The KP government had assured to fulfill their demand but nothing practical was done, they maintained.

They stated that if the clerks with matric and FA qualification could get promotions and could reach up to assistant director and director positions, then why the comparatively more educated teachers were not given promotions.

“The teachers of various cadres are experts in their respective subjects but the authorities are assigning extra duties and forcing them to teach other subjects too,” said Javed Iqbal.

The teachers were forced to teach 40 classes per week, which they said was an extra burden on them and they could not teach the subjects other than their respective fields, which affected the education of students.

They said the SST teachers could better teach their subject at school level but they could not perform their duties if forced to

take extra classes. “Such a confusion badly affects education.

Solution of all problems lies in providing the teacher community time scale, which would remove the sense of deprivation among the teachers and improve the standard of education. The governments of Balochistan and Sindh had already announced it in 2008 and 2015,” said one of the teachers.