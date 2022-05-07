Rangers roar into ‘dream’ EL final

GLASGOW: Rangers captain James Tavernier described leading the Glasgow giants into the Europa League final as a “dream come true” after a 3-1 win over RB Leipzig on Thursday night took the Scottish champions through 3-2 on aggregate.

Tavernier moved out in front as the top scorer in the competition from right-back when he opened the scoring before Glen Kamara turned the tie around inside the first 24 minutes.

The Finnish midfielder dedicated his goal to long-serving kitman Jimmy Bell, who died on Tuesday, on an emotionally charged night at Ibrox.

Christopher Nkunku hit back for Leipzig in the second half, but John Lundstram scored the winner nine minutes from time.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the final in Seville on May 18 in just their second European final in 50 years.

“We wanted to do it for Jimmy. I’m super proud of all the effort the players, staff, fans put in today. He will be looking down proud of us,” said Tavernier. Rangers then had to dig deep just to keep Leipzig at bay, but they found the winner late on.