Girl killed, brother injured in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: A 20-year-old girl was killed and her brother, a student of nine grade, sustained injuries when armed men opened fire on them inside their house, a police official said on Friday.

Shah Khalid Shinwari, Station House Officer (SHO) of Landikotal Police Station, said that the accused Ihsanullah along with three accomplices stormed the house of Nazir Afridi and allegedly opened fire on its inmates.

He said the 20-year-old daughter of Nazir Afridi was killed on the spot and his son Raheel Afridi, a grade nine student, was also injured in the firing. The accused escaped from the spot, the police said.

The injured boy was rushed to the Hayatabad Medical Complex where his condition was stated to be stable. Shah Khalid said they lodged the first information report (FIR) against the accused on the complaint of the aggrieved party.

The police conducted raids to arrest the culprits, he added. Meanwhile, hundreds of residents from Walikhel village blocked the Peshawar-Torkham highway by placing the coffin of the slain girl on the road.

Chanting slogans, they demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. Hundreds of passenger vehicles and loaded trucks remained stranded on the road for an hour. The protesters reopened the road after getting assurance from the police that the accused would be brought to justice.