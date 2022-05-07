 
Saturday May 07, 2022
Bali to deport Russian couple

By AFP
May 07, 2022

Denpasar, Indonesia: A Russian influencer and her husband will be deported from Bali after staging a nude photo shoot on a sacred tree in violation of local culture, officials on the Indonesian holiday island said on Friday. Alina Fazleeva, who has thousands of followers on Instagram, posed naked on a 700-year-old banyan tree at a temple in Tabanan district.

