Rescue-1122 responds to 21,974 calls during Eid days

LAHORE:Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer Friday said that Rescue-1122 Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire Services responded to 21,974 emergencies in all districts of Punjab during Eid holidays.

These emergencies included 6,929 road traffic crashes with 58 deaths, 11,729 medical emergencies with 496 deaths, 673 crime incidents with 22 deaths, 30 drowning emergencies with 19 deaths, 769 fire emergencies with two deaths, 472 delivery emergencies, 390 falls & slipping cases with five deaths.

111 cases of electric shock, 147 occupational injuries, 33 burn cases, seven structural cases, 552 miscellaneous emergencies and 132 animal rescue operations were also performed during this period of time.

While chairing a Zoom meeting of District Emergency Officers, the Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the Rescuers who sacrificed their Eid to perform duties during holidays.

However, Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed serious concern over the loss of precious human lives and disabilities due to road traffic crashes and drowning emergencies during Eid holidays.

The District Emergency Officers said that the highest number of emergencies took place in Lahore with 3,100 emergencies, followed by Faisalabad with 1,692 emergencies, Multan with 1,539 emergencies, Gujranwala with 1,259 emergencies and Bahawalpur with 1,021 emergencies and the lowest number of 174 emergencies in Jhelum.

During the meeting Emergency Officer Murree briefed about forest fire incidents, DEO Rawalpindi informed about major fire in Sabzi Mandi and major road traffic crashes when a 72-seater bus fell into a ditch resulted in 11 injuries and two deaths.

DEO Lahore briefed about fire incidents in ICU of Jinnah Hospital and Bakar Mandi at Shahpur Kanjran.

DEO Pakpattan briefed about the fire incident and cylinder blast; DEO Sahiwal apprised about the Nisa cosmetics factory fire incident.

The District Emergency Officers of Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Jhang, Chakwal, Sheikhupura, and Okara briefed about drowning incidents in their respective districts during Eid holidays.

DEO Okara also shared an interesting drowning emergency in which water rescue teams

were deployed to search a seven-year-old child but he was found sleeping under boxes in his own house. Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated all Rescuers who performed their duty on Eidul Fitr by sacrificing their own Eid.