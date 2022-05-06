Masjid-e-Nabvi incident being reviewed, says law minister

HAFIZABAD: Federal Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazir Tarar has said that incident of Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW) is a regretful and state of Pakistan has not got registered cases however, Law Ministry is reviewing the whole incident and these cases are not under blasphemy laws.

While addressing a news conference at his native village Vanike Tarar district Hafizabad, on Thursday, he said that laws regarding interfaith harmony are 160 years old and formulated by the British government for ensuring sacristy of religious places in the subcontinent. He made it clear that present government would not take revenge and did not believe in victimisation.

He said that peaceful protest was right of everyone but protest could not be allowed at those areas where section 144 was imposed. He said that Imran Khan should look upon his mistakes before long march and deficiencies as a result of which his allies were left him. He said that PTI government was eliminated constitutionally but Imran Khan was adopted unconstitutional method to save his government.

Corruption scandals of PTI are disclosing day by day and everyone should care of respect of his portfolio, he said. Responding to a question, he said that some people were preferring his party leader instead of constitution, such people were ruined the constitution in slavery of his leader.

Responding to another query, he said that local bodies institution were soul of democratic system and it was at the agenda of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif but PTI did not hold local bodies elections.

He further said that the prime minster was serving the nation with zeal and zest as like past and Pakistan would forward to the destination of progress and prosperity.Later on, he addressed an Ashaya ceremony at Hafizabad city in which ex federal minister Saeera Afzal Tarar, ex-MNA Afzal Hussain Tarar, ex-MNA Mian Shahid Hussain Bhatti, MPA Dr. Muzaffar Ali Sheikh also addressed the ceremony and presented high tributes to the services of Azam Nazir Tarar.