Eid Mubarik to all our readers! The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is one of great happiness and celebration and do remember, when your arms can’t reach people close to your heart to give them a hug, you can always show them you love them with your prayers and good wishes. And in these days of turmoil, let us forget out differences and wish each other health and happiness and pray our country remains safe from all danger and conflict. Let better sense prevail.

Though Eid-ul Fitr is considered second in importance to the two we celebrate, there is something about this one which is special – maybe because it heralds the end of a month of fasting; because it is a time for bonhomie and fellowship or because the whole family, including children, is so involved in the process.

As you go about your celebrations spare a thought for those who cannot because of illness; a death in the family or other unfortunate incidents that call for sobriety and prayer. Remember to include elderly family members in your celebrations as they too need love and consideration – their thoughts and feelings do not fade away just because they are getting on in years. Above all remember, life is short so live it fully and enjoy it while you may. Tomorrow is another day and who knows what it will bring so here’s wishing your Eid celebration is full of warmth and fun. May this day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to all.