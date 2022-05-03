Hopes dim for finding China building collapse survivors

Beijing: Hopes of finding more survivors from the rubble of a collapsed commercial building in central China faded on Monday, at the end of a 72-hour "golden" rescue period identified by authorities.
The building in Changsha city, Hunan province -- which housed apartments, a hotel and a cinema -- caved in on Friday, sparking a massive rescue effort with hundreds of emergency responders.
There has been no official confirmation of any rescues since a seventh survivor was pulled from the rubble on Sunday afternoon, leaving at least 16 people authorities have identified as trapped. No contact has been established with 39 others.
