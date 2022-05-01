CDA performance improved in the last few years: Gallup survey

Islamabad : According to a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan, at least 70 per cent of respondents believe that the performance of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has improved over the last few years.

“Seven in 10 Islamabadis believe that performance of CDA has improved in the last few years,” the latest survey released by the Gallup Pakistan. The performance of the civic body is better rated by the urban residents (69%) and then elderly people (75%).

The survey further states that 74% of respondents say that parks are the top-rated facilities in Islamabad followed by cleanliness (67%), air pollution and security (61%), streetlights (60%), and clean drinking water (49%) and transport 48%. However, half of the respondents believe that natural beauty is the best thing to talk about in Islamabad. The Gallup survey also authenticates efforts of the CDA management to maintain and renovate public parks recreational places across the federal capital. In the last one and half years, the civic body has renovated 280 parks along with the creation of new parks while those have also been added with facilities jogging tracks, slides, swings cycle tracks, public toilets, and better security.

More than 80% of respondents also say that Islamabad has more facilities for jogging and walking than cities in the country. In this connection, the CDA management’s efforts have resulted in the creation of walkways, jogging tracks, and cycling tracks in different places.

At the same time, the residents of Islamabad feel that the federal capital still needs much better transport facilities while water remains the main issue for the metropolitan. In this regard, the expansion of metro bus service and mass transit projects would be helpful in meeting the demands for better transport facilities.

As far water issue is concerned, the civic body is working on the supply of water from Ghazi Brotha.