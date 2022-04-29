Winners of Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards announced

LAHORE:Cambridge Assessment International Education (Cambridge International) has announced the winners of the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards, North Pakistan.

According to a press release, the awards celebrate the outstanding academic achievements of students in Pakistan in the June 2021 and November 2021 Cambridge examination series along with inclusion of the replacement exams which took place in July / August 2021 due to the cancellation of some Cambridge exams in May/June due to spike in Covid-19 cases in Pakistan. Many schools will be hosting individual awards ceremonies to celebrate their learners’ achievements.

Over 259 learners in Punjab will receive 314 awards for exceptional performance in Cambridge examinations, including 19 students who attained the highest marks in the world in a Cambridge exam and 199 learners who attained the highest marks in Pakistan in a single subject.

The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards programme celebrates the success of learners taking Cambridge examinations in over 40 countries around the world. The winning learners out-performed thousands of candidates worldwide who sat Cambridge O Levels, Cambridge IGCSEs and Cambridge International AS & A Levels. Uzma Yousuf, Country Director, Pakistan, says: ‘It gives me immense pleasure to congratulate learners from Pakistan on their academic achievements in the June and November 2021 Cambridge examinations. The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards acknowledge the dedication and commitment of school leaders, teachers and parents. Every time a learner performs well in their Cambridge examinations, they open a world of opportunities.