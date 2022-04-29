1,000 cop deployed for PA session

LAHORE:Lahore Police made strict security measures on the occasion of Punjab Assembly session amid threats of a chaos.

Over 1,000 police officials, including lady police, Elite Force, Anti-Riot Force (ARF) under command of 50 upper subordinates, 20 SHOs, eight DSPs and five SPs were deployed on the occasion. DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan said that no unauthorised person or vehicle was allowed entry to the assembly premises. Patrolling was intensified in the surrounding areas.

MOCK EXERCISE: A mock exercise was conducted at the Central Police Office to check the security arrangements.

Teams from SPU, Elite Force, Special Branch, Dolphin, Traffic Police, Bomb Disposal Squad participated in the mock exercise. During the mock exercise, the alleged terrorist attack on the CPO building was thwarted in a timely manner and the SPU personnel on security showed their response according to the SOPs. Ambulance, fire brigade, Rescue 1122, Bomb Disposal Squad, teams of Traffic Police and Civil Defence and other intelligence agencies rushed to the spot and carried out their operations as per devised SOPs.