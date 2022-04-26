 
Tuesday April 26, 2022
National

Orange Line connected with Faizabad

By APP
April 26, 2022

Islamabad: Within a week of the announcement by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the authorities concerned have connected Orange Line with Faizabad to provide a direct connectivity to and from New Islamabad Airport.

After this linkage, the citizens would be able to travel between Faizabad and New Islamabad Airport, a PM Office statement said calling it the fulfilment of another commitment with residents of the twin cities.

