Orange Line connected with Faizabad

Islamabad: Within a week of the announcement by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the authorities concerned have connected Orange Line with Faizabad to provide a direct connectivity to and from New Islamabad Airport.
After this linkage, the citizens would be able to travel between Faizabad and New Islamabad Airport, a PM Office statement said calling it the fulfilment of another commitment with residents of the twin cities.
