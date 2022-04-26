No alliance formed to contest LG polls in Sindh, says Khuhro

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has made it clear that it has not entered into an alliance with any other political party for contesting the upcoming local government elections in Sindh.

This was stated by PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro in a meeting at the Peoples Secretariat in Karachi on Monday. The meeting was attended by PPP leaders and office-bearers belonging to the Mirpurkhas Division, where the LG elections will be held in the first phase.

The meeting took into consideration the applications received from prospective candidates in Mirpurkhas who are desirous to get the PPP ticket to contest the LG elections.

Khuhro said on the occasion that the PPP has decided to take part in the LG elections in the province vigorously. He told PPP activists to make large-scale preparations for the polls, stressing that the door-to-door contact campaign should be expedited.

He said the applicants desirous to contest the LG elections will be selected based on their performance. He claimed that the people of the province have complete confidence in the PPP’s work.

He also claimed that the party will secure victory in the polls.He pointed out that former prime minister Imran Khan has been propagating a false narrative about an alleged American conspiracy that ousted his government. He said the promotion of this baseless theory is aimed at causing unrest in Pakistan.

Khuhro said the conspiracy against state institutions and the country itself under the guise of this false narrative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be foiled. He claimed that Khan’s manifesto stands for falsehood, deception, and causing unrest and commotion in the country.