PMLQ MPs demand Mazari’s resignation

LAHORE:PMLQ MPAs Muhammad Rizwan and Shujahat Nawaz have demanded resignation from Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mazari what they say for holding rigged election of Punjab chief minister.

They have sent a legal notice to the deputy speaker through Supreme Court lawyer Muhammad Azhar Siddique. The notice states that on April 16, Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mazari sabotaged the Constitution of Pakistan during the Punjab chief minister’s election and violated the Punjab Assembly Privileges Act 1972 and Rules of Procedure of the assembly by aiding and abetting the defection of the members of the Punjab Assembly.

It says the deputy speaker allowed more than 200 PMLN personnel/supporters into the assembly floor to wreak havoc, violate the sanctity of the House and attack the honourable members. The attackers called from outside through the deputy speaker severely tortured female MPA Asiya Amjad, who is on a ventilator in CMH Rawalpindi, the notice states. These thugs kept chanting slogans to make other members of the assembly a warning sign, it said.

The legal notice also said that the deputy speaker had flagrantly violated Article(s) 4, 5 and 63-A, of the constitution on the day of election. In addition, the deputy speaker supported the PMLN candidate and illegally blocked the lobby for other candidates through police and goons and deprived them of the right to vote, which is a clear violation of the orders of the Lahore High Court. With all these unconstitutional and illegal steps of the deputy speaker, the election of the chief minister has been rigged. Therefore, the deputy speaker should tender his resignation, effective immediately, or else we will be left with no other option than to knock on the doors of the court of competent jurisdiction for relief, the legal notice states.