Takht Bhai residents protest power outages

TAKHT BHAI: The residents of Takht Bhai on Sunday staged a protest against the announced and prolonged electricity loadshedding.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Irfan Khan Mohmand, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Iqbal Khan, Abdul Razzaq Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and others addressed the protesters.

The protesters said that fluctuation in the electricity supply had damaged electric appliances. They said the power consumers in Takht Bhai faced eight to 12 hours loadshedding on a daily basis.

Later speaking at a press conference, the unannounced loadshedding had made life miserable for the people in the month of Ramazan.

They said that the people faced electricity loadshedding even during Sehr and Iftar despite the announcement of the government that no power cuts would be carried out.