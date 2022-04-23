Five killed in Chishtian road accident

BAHAWALPUR: Five people, including four women, were killed and seven others were injured when an overspeeding car hit a motorcycle-rickshaw near a petrol pump on Chishtian-Bahawalnagar Road on Friday.

According to the Chishtian City police, the accident was so severe that four women and an eight-year-old child were killed on the spot while seven others, including three women, were critically injured. The injured people were shifted to the Chishtian THQ Hospital from where they were referred to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital. Those killed in the accident included Naziran Bibi, Taj Bibi and Zahooran Mai.

EARTH DAY: The Islamia University Bahawalpur observed the Earth Day on Friday. In this connection, the university organised a seminar and took out an awareness walk on the directives of the IUB vice chancellor. The event was attended by a large number of deans, directors, chairpersons, professors and students.

The participants were informed that the Earth Day is celebrated all over the world on April 22 every year. The process of survival and evolution on earth has been going on for millions of years and will continue in the future. However, due to the human activities, the natural balance of the earth has deteriorated to a great extent, which has endangered the survival of plants and animals.

The planet is facing the effects of climate change, deforestation, depletion of animal habitats, declining eco-friendly agriculture, pollution and many more. However, the risk can be reduced by raising awareness.

RATION BAGS DISTRIBUTED: An international trust on Friday distributed ration bags among the deserving people in Bahawalpur.

In this regard, an event was organised in which Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia was the chief guest. District Police Officer Ibadat Nisar, former president Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Tanveer Mahmood, senior vice president Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahmed Jabbar and senior member Bahawal Gymkhana Sharjeel Abrar were also present on the occasion.