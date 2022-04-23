President administers oath to four ministers

President Arif Alvi administering oath to federal ministers in Islamabad on Apirl 22, 2022. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Friday administered oath to three newly-appointed federal ministers and one minister of state in a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The three federal ministers who took oath include PMLQ's Chaudhry Salik Hussain, PMLN's Javaid Latif and Balochistan National Party-Mengal's (BNPM) Agha Hassan Baloch.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also attended the oath-taking ceremony. President Alvi also administered oath to BNPM Mohammad Hashim Notezai as a minister of state. Meanwhile, PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that his son Chaudhry Salik Hussain voted for Shehbaz Sharif with his permission.

It may be recalled that on April 11, in no-confidence voting, PMLQ MNAs Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema voted for Shehbaz Sharif. Former president Asif Ali Zardari also thanked Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for supporting the no-confidence motion and election of the prime minister.

On Friday, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, also took oath as Federal Minister in Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet. In this regard, a video statement of Chaudhry Shujaat comes to light in which he is expressing his views on the voting in the National Assembly for the election of the prime minister. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain can be heard saying that in the election of the prime minister, Chaudhry Salik Hussain decided to vote for Shehbaz Sharif and he voted as per his advice.

