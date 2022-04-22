President Arif Alvi administers oath to four new ministers

President Arif Alvi administers the oath to new ministers. Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi Friday administered oath to four new ministers, setting aside his differences with the Shahbaz Sharif-led government and agreeing to fulfil his Constitutional duties.

The president proceeded to sick leave and didn’t administer the oath to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the ministers that were sworn in earlier, sparking a debate among the political circles about his motive to skip the constitutional duty.

Today, it was reported that President Alvi has decided to remove the trust deficit with the new coalition government and play his due role.

He administered the oath to three federal ministers and one state minister in a ceremony at the Presidency which was also attended by the prime minister.

Mian Javed Latif from PML-N, Chaudhry Salik Hussain of PML-Q and Agha Hassan Baloch of BNP took oath as federal ministers whereas BNP's Muhammad Hashim Notezai took oath as minister of state.

PM Shahbaz Sharif had also called on President Alvi a couple of days ago. Pictures of the brief meeting were not released to the media and a terse statement issued after the meeting stated that issues relating to the political and economic situation in the country were discussed during the meeting.