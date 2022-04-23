A country of cults

Besides creating financial crises, record inflation and political instability in the country, the PTI is also responsible for the country’s increasingly polarized politics. PTI supporters are called ‘patriots’, and those who do not support the party are labelled as ‘traitors’; people who remain neutral are called ‘animals’. Polarized politics is dangerous as it promotes fascist tendencies in people. The PTI’s shortened tenure suggests that the party failed terribly to manage the country’s politics and economy. It is also clear that the party does not have any action plans for the upcoming elections. So it has manufactured a foreign conspiracy story to hide its incompetence and to secure votes in elections. It is time we all realized that only the PTI is responsible for its ouster from power. It failed to deliver on the promises it made before the 2018 elections. A new government has now come into power, and there are multiple challenges that it has to deal with. It is hoped that the new government will focus its energy on reducing the problems of the people. Also, neutralizing the country’s polarized politics should be one of its top priorities.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu