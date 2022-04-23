Pakistan does not have a good foreign policy. The new government must pay attention to this issue and develop a top-notch international policy. We must accept that a foreign policy is an effective tool to preserve international relations. In crucial circumstances, the foreign ministry plays a vital role to ensure the security of the country. It also works towards expanding the country’s development plan for progress and prosperity.

A big concern is how we can maintain positive relations with our neighbours and the rest of the globe. If our government is serious about the country’s betterment, it must ensure that our foreign, economic, and domestic policies are properly aligned.

Muhammad Usama Shoaib

Rahim Yar Khan