Gold drops Rs800/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs800 per tola on Friday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs132,700 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs686 to Rs113,769.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $12 to $1,933 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15.
Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs5,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.
