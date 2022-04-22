Youm-e-Khudi today

LAHORE:Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab in collaboration with Alhamra Arts Council will observe Youm-e-Khudi on the eve of Iqbal Day at Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) Mall Road on Friday (today). The competitions and events of Youm-e-Khudi will be conducted from 2.00pm to 11.00pm.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan will also attend Youm-e-Khudi celebrations. Several talented painters will participate in the painting competitions regarding Iqbal’s life and poetry on Youm-e-Khudi. In painting competitions, the winner will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 30,000, runner-up Rs 20,000 while the third position holder will pocket a cash prize of Rs 10,000.