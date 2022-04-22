Work on Leh Expressway project demanded

Rawalpindi : Citizens of Rawalpindi have demanded of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to resume construction work on Leh Expressway project immediately. Ignoring the project due to political ego would be unfair and bias with the people of Rawalpindi.

These views were expressed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Zahid Bakhtawari, chairman of Anjuman-e-Shahar-e-Yan, Rawalpindi, says a press release. Sheikh Inayatullah, Dr. Saleem Raza Raja, Chaudhry Imran Rashid, Tahira Mushtaq, Maulana Qasim, Bashir Samuel, Mohan Lal, Syed Atif Ali Shah, Raja Umar, Dr. Arshad Mehmood, AD Abbasi, also addressed the meeting.

Zahid Bakhtawari demanded of Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif that keeping political affiliations at bay he should take action for the completion this project, as he took interest in launching of Islamabad Orange Metro Bus service.

Because when the project was launched in 2007, the 11-km long Leh Expressway and flood channel project from New Kataria to Ammar Chowk cost was only Rs17 billion but the public welfare project was delayed for 15 years, now the coast reached Rs80 billion.

However, it is fortunate that its length has been increased from New Kataria to High Court Building for a total of 17-km, he added. The Prime Minister should take action and should visit the project immediately, and order for the start work on war footings and monitor its completion himself.