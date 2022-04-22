FX reserves inch up to $17.05bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves edged up by $17 million or 0.1 percent in the week ended on April 16, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $17.045 billion, compared with $17.028 billion in the previous week.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by $36 million or 0.3 percent to $10.886 billion.

The SBP’s reserves are enough to pay 1.64 months of imports. The foreign currency reserves of commercial banks inched down to $6.159 billion from $6.179 billion.