FX reserves inch up to $17.05bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves edged up by $17 million or 0.1 percent in the week ended on April 16, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $17.045 billion, compared with $17.028 billion in the previous week.
The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by $36 million or 0.3 percent to $10.886 billion.
The SBP’s reserves are enough to pay 1.64 months of imports. The foreign currency reserves of commercial banks inched down to $6.159 billion from $6.179 billion.
LAHORE: The readymade garments sector on Thursday asked new government to initiate lobbying for continuity of...
KARACHI: The apex trade body on Thursday urged the government to take measures to increase cotton production across...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs350 per tola on Thursday, pushed by instability of the...
New York: Elon Musk has lined up $46.5 billion in financing for a possible hostile takeover of Twitter and is...
LAHORE: Economic policies in all regimes remained almost the same; however, corruption scaled new peaks under regimes...
KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines ’s first ever flight to Sydney was deferred on security grounds on...
Comments