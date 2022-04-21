ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday appointed Syed Tariq Fatemi as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Foreign Affairs, local media reported.
Fatemi is a retired diplomat and has long association with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN). “The prime minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial No1A of Schedule V-A of the said rules, has been pleased to appoint Syed Tariq Fatemi as special assistant to the prime minister on foreign affairs, with immediate effect,” reads a notification of his appointment.
The development came a day after the cabinet was sworn in. PPP’s Hina Rabbani Khar took oath as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to become the foreign minister.
MINGORA: The residents of Kalam valley in upper Swat have asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take...
ISLAMABAD: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not retained a single present given to him during last year, the...
PESHAWAR: An inspector was among four people martyred and three others were wounded in two late-night attacks on...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday briefly met President Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Geo News...
WASHINGTON: Americans' church membership is at its lowest numbers in years, Gray News reported. According to a poll...
BEIJING: China on Wednesday criticised Sweden after a recent incident took place involving desecration of copies of...
Comments