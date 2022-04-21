Tariq Fatemi. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday appointed Syed Tariq Fatemi as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Foreign Affairs, local media reported.

Fatemi is a retired diplomat and has long association with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN). “The prime minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial No1A of Schedule V-A of the said rules, has been pleased to appoint Syed Tariq Fatemi as special assistant to the prime minister on foreign affairs, with immediate effect,” reads a notification of his appointment.

The development came a day after the cabinet was sworn in. PPP’s Hina Rabbani Khar took oath as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to become the foreign minister.