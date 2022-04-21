DG Nursing appointed

LAHORE:Kausar Tasneem has been appointed as the Director General of Nursing Punjab. She has already been serving in grade 20.

The Punjab government has issued orders regarding her new appointment. Deputy Chief Nursing LGH Ramzan Bibi, Principal Nursing College Services Hospital Isma Taj, Deputy NS Mayo Hospital Sajida Butt, Nursing Instructor Shahnaz Dar and President YNA Khalida Tabasum congratulated Kausar Tasneem for holding charge as DG Nursing Punjab and expressed their good wishes for her success. Expressing happiness over her appointment, Kausar Tasneem said that she would devote all her energies in discharging her duties.

PU classes to continue: Punjab University VC Prof Niaz Ahmad on Wednesday chaired a meeting of all deans at his office. The deans committee decided that the classes of students will be continued to be held as per routine from today (Thursday) in order to complete syllabus in time. The meeting decided that the teachers would also take additional classes if they would find it necessary.