Lok Virsa ‘Qawwali Night’ on 23rd

Islamabad : The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, popularly known as Lok Virsa, is holding the 'Qawwali Night' with Ghulam Abbas Ali Khan Qawwal and party on Saturday (April 23) from 2200 hours onward.
According to the organisers, entry to the event will be free of charge and the people from all walks of life are likely to show up in large numbers.
Stalls have also been put up to sell traditional food at nominal rates. They will serve food at Iftar time and during the concert. All craft and snack shops on the Lok Virsa premises will remain open on the occasion. The Lok Virsa urged the people to throng the event to enjoy a memorable night.
