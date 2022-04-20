Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is leaving for London where he is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif.

When contacted, PPP Secretary-General Farhatullah Babar confirmed his departure and said: "The main purpose of meeting Nawaz Sharif is to congratulate him on the coalition government and discuss the current political situation," he told The News.

Meanwhile, sources said though there was an understanding between the PPP and PMLN that Bilawal would take over as the foreign minister, still he did not take the oath despite attending the cabinet oath-taking ceremony as a guest. This meant there was some issue in the coalition government and he wanted to resolve it first.

The sources said Bilawal wanted to discuss major issues with Nawaz Sharif for their amicable solution. They said Bilawal also wanted to take up non-inclusion of the ANP, BNP (Mengal) and Moshin Dawar in the cabinet with Nawaz Sharif.



"If all goes well in talks with Nawaz Sharif, it is expected that Bilawal may take the oath as foreign minister on his return from London,” they said. PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, meanwhile, excused himself from assuming office as minister of state in the cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“I have refused to take the oath as minister of state for personal reasons. I want to focus on upcoming general elections and I have also informed the party about my decision,” he said in a statement. His name had been finalised by the PPP leadership but he informed the party about his decision on Monday night.