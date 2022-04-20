20 newcomers in federal cabinet

New federal cabinet taking oath at the President House Islamabad on April 19, 2022. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: The cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has the distinction of incorporating 20 newcomers. The federal cabinet, including ministers, ministers of state and advisers, was administered oath on Tuesday.

Though some of them have served on provincial level, the newcomers never held portfolio as minister/ adviser at the Centre.

The newcomers include Azam Nazeer Tarar (PMLN) as Minister of Law; Rana Sanaullah Khan (PMLN) as Minister of Interior; Murtaza Javed Abbasi (PMLN); Ayaz Sadiq (PMLN); Javed Latif (PMLN); Aisha Ghaus Pasha (PMLN) as Minister of State, Finance and Revenue; Abdul Qadir Patel (PPP) as Minister of Health; Shazia Marri (PPP) Minister of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety; Syed Murtaza Mahmud (PPP) as Minister for Industries; Sajid Hussain Turi (PPP) Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development; Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari (PPP) as Minister of Human Rights; Abid Hussain Bhayo (PPP) as Minister of Privatization; Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (PPP); Asad Mahmood (JUIF) as Minister of Communication; Abdul Wasay (JUIF) Minister of Housing and Works; Talha Mahmood (JUIF) as Minister of SAFFRON; Mufti Abdus Shakoor (JUIF) Minister of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony; Faisal Subzwari (MQM-P) as Minister of Maritime Affairs; Israr Tareen (BAP) as Minister of Defence Production and Shahzain Bugti (JWP) as Minister of Narcotics Control.