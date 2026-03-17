Queen Elizabeth II was most ‘iconic’ Royal to photograph, says expert

Queen Elizabeth II has been lauded for her enigmatic personality by a famous photographer.

Chris Jackson, who has photographed late Her Majesty for 20 years, says she had a grip on every room she entered.

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Speaking to Marie Claire about his experience with the Queen, Chris note: “One of my favorite photographs is a shot I took of her in Sandringham with her red box,”

that Queen was “given every day of the year apart from Christmas and Easter.”

Queen Elizabeth is “sort of laughing next to it in a place she feels very comfortable, Sandringham, and I think that really summed up a lot of elements of her character—you know her commitment to duty, her sense of fun.”

"She was someone that when they walked into the room, everyone could feel her presence and she was iconic to photograph,” he adds. “And if the light fell in the right way— it could be the most mundane of royal engagements—that image will sort of live on in the archives.”

“Queen Elizabeth was obviously incredible, respected and admired around the world, and, you know, I always enjoyed photographing her,” he shares. “Every opportunity you had was special.”