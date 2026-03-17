Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in ‘frenzy’ as Waleses plan U.S trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing for drama as Prince William and Kate Middleton plan their next trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are preparing their media team to get more attention as compared to the Waleses.

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The insider told Star Magazine: “There’s been this frenzy on their team to line up appearance and various media placements that can run at the same time.”

The couple want all eyes on them so William and Middleton“don’t dominate all the headlines.”

The insider added: “They’re going to be crossing paths with them in the U.K. over the summer as well, at least if Harry gets his way, so there’s certainly some drama ahead.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.