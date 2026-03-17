Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to take their ‘married names’ for quitting Royal titled

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are told to leave their Royal titles and disassociate themselves with the York name.

The York sisters, who are labelled Princess by virtue of their father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, being eight in line to the Royal throne, are told to quit their titles.

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Former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, told the Mirror : "I don’t think either of them has ever flaunted their titles, but there’s obviously a huge cachet in some circles about being called a Princess. A title like that opens doors and sets up connections, which both Beatrice and Eugenie have used to their advantage.

"There’s nothing wrong in that, but now that their father has been stripped of his titles and their mother can no longer use hers, they might like to quietly drop the use of theirs.

"I don’t see the need for them to renounce them publicly, but it might be prudent to sever links with the York name — now so very tarnished —and just use their married names,” she noted.