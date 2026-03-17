Queen Camilla facialist spills top beauty secret

Queen Camilla’s facialist is opening up about her skin care routine,

Deborah Mitchell, founder of Heaven, reveals how Her Majesty has been a customer of her brand for two decades.

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“I believe it’s the first bio-identical anti-aging hormonal cream on the market, and I’m so excited for everyone to finally try it,” Deborah tells PEOPLE.

“It allows your own progesterone to work effectively, thanks to the unique combination of natural ingredients that work to nurture from the inside and outside," she says. "It’s great for eczema and hormonal acne around the jaw, anyone with emotional issues or stress — even men can use it and feel the benefits.”

“Even my most skeptical customers have all been calling me asking me for more,” Mitchell further reveals. “The feedback we have had so far has honestly been phenomenal.”